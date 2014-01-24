TechRadar Pro is giving away 200 free e-tickets to CeBIT

It might not have the allure of MWC or the glitz of CES but CeBIT remains one of the more important events of a tech journalist calendar. The event will take place from the 10 to 14 March in Hannover, Germany and interestingly, the organisers have decided to refocus their efforts.

100% Business

Deutsche Messe say that CeBIT is now 100 per cent business with "new perspectives in IT business" being the tagline. Trends that will be explored over these five days include Datability and Big Data, Cloud, Social Business and Mobile.

TechRadar Pro will be covering the event on the ground as its only business-focused online tech publication partners in the UK. We've partnered with the event organisers to give away event tickets worth 60 Euros each to the first 100 TechRadar Pro readers who register here.

Wozniak headlining

Silicon Valley icon and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, will give a keynote address at CeBIT on 13 March 2013 as part of the event's Global Conferences.

Other keynote speakers that have been enlisted include the CEO of Kaspersky Lab, Eugene Kaspersky, Cristina Riesen from Evernote and Jimmy Wales, the founder of Wikipedia.

In total, more than 100 international speakers will be sharing 20 stages with an expected 3,500 exhibitors from 70 countries are expected.