Pogoplug launches cut-price cloud backup solution

In the past off-site storage has been expensive but with the introduction of a new service from US startup Pogoplug there's really no excuse not to experiment with cloud-based off site storage.

US storage startup Pogoplug has launched a new cloud-based backup service that gives businesses access to 100Gb of offsite cloud based storage for just £19.99 per year.

The multi-platform solution works with desktops and mobile devices and once backed up the data is available to access and share on any device with an internet connection.

The service is based on Amazon's new Glacier data archiving storage solution - which was designed by Amazon to be a write-once long-term storage solution for large corporates. But to enable a fast retrieval time, Pogoplug have added their own proprietary cloud accelerator front-end software to turn the archiving storage into a more active solution .

"Amazon is revolutionizing cloud storage with Glacier. Our new offering provides the missing link by eliminating the slow retrieval time intrinsic to Glacier and making all content instantly accessible," said Daniel Putterman, CEO of Pogoplug.

Pogoplug also keeps users' data twice as safe by storing and synchronizing a secondary copy of content on Amazon Glacier.