Budget Mifi coming soon to Three

Huawei E5331 Value MiFi coming soon to Three

Three, have announced they're to launch a new value model MiFi, that will offer wireless internet access for multiple devices at a much more small business friendly price point.

The new device will have the same functionality as the award-winning Huawei E586, which Three currently sells for £49.95 on a one month contract, or free on a 18-month, £10.87 per month, 1Gb contract.

The new Huawei E5331 Value MiFi will allow businesses to connect up to five Wi-Fi enabled devices, including tablets, laptops, to the internet and would make the ideal connection device for start up or as a backup internet device for a small business.

The value MiFi is described as "simple to use" and has just one button to switch on the device, with a basic LED screen displaying key information including signal strength and battery life.

Key features include:

  • Up to 21.1 Mbps technical standard Download (HSPA+)
  • Up to 5.76 Mbps technical standard Uplink (HSUPA)
  • 4.5 hours battery life
