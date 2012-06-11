AdWords opens up to 300,000 mobile apps

Google has integrated its AdMob mobile platform with AdWords, allowing businesses to create mobile advertising across more than 300,000 mobile applications, on the familiar AdWords platform.

AdWords advertisers can now manage, measure and adjust search, display and video ads, reaching people on more than 2 million websites, adds about 350 million mobile users, 300,000 mobile apps and 12 countries to AdWords' reach.

Target mobile users via the new AdWords mobile options

The move also helps AdMob developers and publishers increase their revenue by giving them access to a large number of new advertisers.

In addition to the ability to launch a mobile app campaign from within AdWords, advertisers can now reach individuals by targeting specific smartphone or tablet device models (e.g. Samsung Galaxy IIIS) or by targeting a particular manufacturer brand.

Advertisers can also reach their desired audience by selecting from the categories available in the Google Play Store (e.g. 'Games') or App Store and search for individual apps (e.g. 'Flood it').

Target a mobile app type to advertise in on AdWords with AdMob

According to Jonathan Alferness, Director Product Management, Mobile Ads in a Google Mobile Ads blog posting Google also promises to "provide an estimate on the number of devices reached and impressions targeted given your selections," in the next few weeks.

Google bought AdMob for $750m in 2009, and the firm has been working for several years to amalgamate its various ad services, including the display ad platform DoubleClick, which it bought in 2007. DoubleClick has also been enhanced and overhauled in what Google refer to as the "biggest overhaul ever of our DoubleClick ad platform," on the DoubleClick Advertiser Blog