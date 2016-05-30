5 unusual things you can do with IBM's Watson

One of the best ways to understand IBM's Watson is to shop for a biking jacket.

That might seem like an odd statement, but it's true. The North Face has tapped the power of Watson to help you find the right spring attire, and so have several other companies.

IBM has built up Watson into a celebrity that has 'appeared' on Jeopardy and in recent commercials. Yet, its natural language processing ability is a good example of cognitive computing for any IT worker or executive trying to understand the future of the industry. According to IBM, 80% of all data in the world is unstructured data – in other words, snippets of facts scattered everywhere.

Each of the examples detailed in this slideshow is a good 'state of the industry' showcase. Without the 'Powered by Watson' capability on demonstration, there would be too much unstructured data and not enough guidance. Most chatbots for shopping, customer support, and technical advice will be powered by similar technology meant to sift through a database and the cloud.

Before explaining each example, it's important to first give a quick summary of IBM Watson and why it even exists. All companies have some form of structured data. This might be the directory of employee records in HR or the images used for a website. You can predict with some degree of accuracy how your storage needs will change over time, based on the usage pattern over the past few years.

For example, you might predict that you'll hire a certain number of employees and allocate a set amount of storage for each one. That makes budgeting plans easier, security infrastructure less of a nightmare, and avoids abject chaos.

But unstructured data? It's much more of a sprawling web. There might be millions and millions of documents scattered all over a network. Technically, IBM Watson is a service that runs on 90 servers with 2,880 processor cores running concurrently. It has 16TB of RAM. Yet, the core function is related to IBM's DeepQA technology, essentially a question and answer system. A human can ask a question and IBM Watson finds the answer.

So in this article we'll cover five of the best examples of how this works.