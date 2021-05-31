Windows 10 update brings back everyone’s least favorite pop-up alert

Microsoft has pushed out an update that appears to have triggered the return of an infamous Windows 10 pop-up alert.

In recent days, Windows 10 users have started receiving a pair of new alerts promoting Microsoft Bing, the company’s search engine. “Microsoft recommends different browser settings. Want to change them?” the pop-ups read.

The Bing alerts are thought to have been reintroduced as part of an update for web browser Microsoft Edge, which recently graduated to version 91, and are being served to Windows 10 users that do not search via Bing by default.

Check out our list of the best SEO tools out there

We've built a list of the best onpage SEO tools available

Here's our list of the best SEO keyword research services around

Windows 10 notifications

Microsoft has long struggled to gain a foothold in the search market with Bing, which has always played second (and sometimes even third) fiddle to Google.

According to the latest data from Statcounter , just 2.29% of search queries are made via Bing worldwide, as compared with the dominant 92.26% share enjoyed by the market leader.

With Windows 10 now installed on more than one billion devices worldwide, Microsoft is aiming to capitalize on the operating system’s massive install base to give Bing a boost in the rankings.

The new Bing pop-ups reportedly promote a handful of different attributes and features. The first focuses on the newsfeed and security features, while the second claims users can save money by using Bing, courtesy of an integration with the Microsoft Rewards program.

The alerts give users the option to either temporarily dismiss the pop-up or make the switch to Bing, but do not provide a simple way of disabling future pop-ups of this kind.

To do so, users will need to launch into Microsoft Edge and enter “edge://flags” into the URL bar, which will open up a list of “experimental” features. To block future notifications, deactivate the “Show feature and workflow recommendations” flag.

Here's our list of the best Windows 10 Pro laptops right now

Via WindowsLatest