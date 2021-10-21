Vodafone set to hire thousands of software engineers in Europe

Vodafone is to add 7,000 software engineers to its European workforce by 2025, hoping the recruitment drive will accelerate its transition from a traditional telco provider into a genuine technology company.

The Newbury-based firm has frequently stated of its desire to be more than just a provider of connectivity in recent times.

It believes that its investments in fibre, 5G, IoT and digital platforms will allow to deliver more innovative services that provide additional value to customers and generate more revenues.

By bringing as much engineering talent in house as possible, Vodafone will be able to accelerate the development and deployment of these products and reduce the reliance and expense of relying on outside help.

Crucially, it will also own the Intellectual Property (IP).

The expansion of its team will be achieved through a combination of recruitment, reskilling and, insourcing, and will join an existing software workforce of around 9,000 at a dedicated unit called Vodafone Technology that will serve multiple markets.

This division will focus on fields like IoT, smart network, digital and cybersecurity, creating products and services that will aid Vodafone’s transformation or can be commercialised.

Vodafone has also created a technical career path designed to develop the skills of tech experts and assist them in their careers so that can assume senior roles in the company.

“Vodafone is rapidly shifting up the gears to support the dramatic digital transformation that businesses and society are undergoing,” said Johan Wibergh, Vodafone Group CTO. “We are building a global software brand with a diverse and inclusive culture, providing superfast connectivity and powerful digital products – however and wherever customers want to use them.”