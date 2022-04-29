Verizon, Oracle are experimenting with C-Band 5G

Audio player loading…

Verizon is working with Oracle to see how ‘ultra wideband’ 5G can be used to support industrial applications and use cases.

The operator has switched on private and public 5G networks at the Oracle Industry Lab in Chicago, allowing the company’s customers and partners to identify ways next-generation networks can be applied in a variety of sectors.

Although 5G networks will allow operators to offer enhanced communications to consumers and reduce operating costs, the real value is believed to be in enterprise services.

Private 4G and 5G

The market is currently served by Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and other LPWAN standards, but 5G promises to address many shortcomings.

Unlike previous generations of mobile connectivity, the ultrafast speeds, superior capacity and ultra-low latency of 5G means mission-critical applications can be powered by cellular technology for the first time. 5G will improve reliability, availability and reduce delays.

Visitors to the Industry Lab will be able to see how 5G-supported technologies such as drones, augmented reality, robotics and artificial intelligence can be used to solve challenges, drive efficiency, and enhance productivity.

Verizon’s ultra wideband network uses frequencies located between 3.7GHz and 3.98GHz to offer a compromise between range and capacity, and plans to roll out coverage to more than 1,700 cities across the US.

“In 5G Innovation Hubs across the nation, Verizon Business has been working alongside startups, universities, and large enterprises, like Oracle, to help our partners develop and test solutions that can transform various industries — all powered by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business.

“The state-of-the-art Oracle Industry Lab is the perfect testing ground for this kind of next-level innovation. By uniting Oracle’s deep suite of vertical and horizontal technology with partner solutions and Verizon 5G, we will be able to help our joint customers reimagine the future of their enterprises.”

“Our mission at the lab is to bring partners and customers together to forge new paths and solve really complex problems in a hands-on testing environment,” added Mike Sicilia, EVP of Oracle’s vertical industries.

“As we tackle issues such as sustainability, smarter manufacturing, and creating more resilient energy and water systems, it will take an ecosystem worth of experience and ideas to bring viable solutions to life. Without question, 5G will be fundamental to these developments and we are honoured to be working with Verizon to help power the future of industries.”