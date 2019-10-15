UK users still aren't reading tech T&Cs

UK technology users are increasingly wary about how their data is gathered and secured online, according to new research.

Nearly half (45 percent) of the UK public remains unconvinced that technology developments are being governed well enough, particularly when it comes to the use of personal data.

However a new study from Fujitsu shows that even when offered the chance to improve this standing, many users pass it up, with only a fifth (21 percent) saying they fully read terms and conditions covering how their data is secured.

Impact

Fujitsu's study found that there are a number of significant concerns blocking large-scale technology adoption in the UK.

Among the top issues were security concerns around the sharing of personal data (named by 35 percent of respondents), lack of trust in how organisations will use personal data (34 percent) and a lack of trust in the reliability of such technology (31 percent) being flagged as the most pressing.

“Technology is having an undeniable positive impact, not just on broader society but on the public’s personal lives. Whilst citizens are excited about the impact technology is having on their everyday lives, particularly in education and ‘life admin’, they are still wary of some of the newer technologies,” said Ravi Krishnamoorthi, Managing Director & Head of Private Sector, Fujitsu UK.

“It’s clear that in order for the UK to remain at the forefront of technological innovation, more needs to be done to educate the public on the benefits that certain technologies can have on their lives now and in the future, and to build their trust in the security of those technologies.”