This little box delivers unlimited 5G for an incredible £50 per month

Vodafone has unveiled the 5G Gigacube , an evolution of the 4G Gigacube that we recently tested. The device, a rebadged Huawei B818, can deliver up to 1Gbps download speeds to up to 64 devices simultaneously and with a 90 metres range.

The mobile operator says that the service is “perfect for small businesses who have multiple employees streaming or downloading at the same time.”

Vodafone’s coverage is currently limited to seven UK cities and will expand to include another dozen by the end of the year.

The 5G Gigacube supports 802.11ac and 802.11ax Wi-Fi with the latter achieving 4x4 MIMO at 5GHz. There’s two Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and two ports for external antennas.

5G at no extra cost

Vodafone doesn’t charge extra for 5G connectivity; unlimited data is charged at £50 per month which means that you might as well upgrade to a better router. You do have to pay £50 upfront though and that ties you in an 18-month contract.

Note that the GigaCube and your plan are not eligible for international roaming, and any data can only be used in the UK, on the Vodafone Network, which is a bit of a shame.

In comparison, Three proposes the Huawei HomeFi for just over £20 a month (effective cost after promotion) on a two-year contract. You get unlimited data on 4G and Go Roam, which allows you to use you allowance in dozens of countries globally.