This Amazon Echo Dot Prime Day deal knocks the smart speaker down to lowest-ever price

Want a smart speaker for less? You can always depend on Amazon to discount its range of smart devices during Prime Day – and one of the best offers we've spotted is the Echo Dot (3rd Generation) at its lowest ever price in the US and the UK.

Usually $49.99 / £49.99, you can now get the Echo Dot for just $18.99 / £18.99 – though the deal is only available for Amazon Prime members. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

As we understand it, this is the 3rd Gen model's best-ever discount by some margin. The Echo Dot is an ideal entry-level smart speaker, considering the price. You plug it in, download the Alexa app to your phone, then ask Alexa for whatever it is you want: news, weather reports, the greatest hits of DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince to play on Spotify. You name it!

Not a Prime member? You can pick up a free 30 day trial right now in order to claim this saving. You'll find more information on this deal just below, but you can also shop all the Amazon Echo sales live right now as well.

UK readers can also take advantage of a number of Echo Dot bundles, which package the smart speaker up neatly with other smart home devices.

Echo Dot (3rd generation) with Alexa: $49.99 $18.99 at Amazon

Want a voice assistant-enabled smart speaker for less? Save more than half off the retail price of the Echo Dot 3, and stream music from a range of music services. The discount comes just as Amazon is preparing to launch a new generation model of the Echo Dot.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation: £49.99 £18.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot just hit its all-time lowest price at Amazon - within hours of Prime Day itself launching on October 13. That's an incredible deal, but we don't know how long it will last. So, if you're looking for a cheap smart speaker this week you'll want to move quickly on this one.



Amazon Echo Dot + LIFX smart bulb: £64.98 £23.99 at Amazon

If you want to control your lights with your new Echo Dot, you could use the smart plug above - or pick up a smart bulb that will allow you to customise even more, with dimming and scene creation as well.



Amazon Echo Dot + Amazon Smart Plug: £74.98 £28.99 at Amazon

Add a smart plug to your Amazon Echo Dot order and you can pick up both for just under £30 this week. That's an excellent offer considering the Echo Dot by itself is usually closer to £40.



Amazon Echo Dot + Philips Hue smart bulb: £69.80 £38.99 at Amazon

Add a little colour to your smart home with this Ambient Colour Philips Hue smart bulb - bundled in with a third generation Echo Dot for just £38.99 right now. There's no hub required for this particular Philips Hue bulb as well, which means it will work with your Echo Dot straight out the box.



Why is the Echo Dot so cheap right now? Prime Day aside, Amazon is about to release its 4th generation Echo Dot on October 22, so it can probably afford to shift a little stock of this 2018 model before that arrives. If you'd rather pre-order the 4th Gen model, take a look below.

Today's best Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) deals All-new Echo Dot (4th... Amazon Prime £49.99

