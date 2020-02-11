The world’s lightest 17-inch laptop makes the MacBook Pro feel clunky

Laptops with large screens are usually considered unwieldy and cumbersome, unless you're talking about Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro.

However, the LG Gram 17 is an exception, giving even Apple's slimline device a run for its money. Weighing only 2.95 pounds, it's hailed the lightest 17-inch laptop ever made.

In designing a super thin and light laptop with a 17-inch screen, LG has succeeded where all other have failed. The device has been so well received that retailing giant Costco even commissioned an exclusive version for its customers.

The older and cheaper version ( $1,200/£929 at Amazon ) comes with an 8th generation Intel Core i7 GPU, 16GB memory, and a 256GB SSD. It also has a battery LG says will power your device for nearly 20 hours - yes, 20 hours.

It's not waterproof or shockproof, but its magnesium alloy chassis makes it more resistant than most laptops of this size. It also boasts a dedicated numeric keypad and adheres to the rigorous MIL-STD-810G standards.

The 17-inch display (which has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels) is the cherry on the rather large cake.

It's worth noting UK customers will also be able to purchase the Gram 17 straight from Amazon, but should be wary of additional taxes levied.