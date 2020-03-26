If you're socially distancing and working from home, you're probably using more data across more devices than ever before. If you find yourself struggling to get decent speeds or you're bursting through your bandwidth caps, Three UK has everything you need.

If you're like us, you probably chose your mobile broadband based on normal usage: podcasts or the odd TV programme on the commute, a bit of social media on the bus and so on. But now we're doing daytime video meetings with the office, having virtual meet-ups with friends and family and dealing with the extra demands of our children and their many devices.

Three can help with that. Its network was designed specifically for data, and it has created a range of services that'll keep you connected through the current crisis and beyond.

5G broadband: super-fast and super-convenient

If you're in London, you'll be blown away by Three's incredible 5G service. It's incredibly, thrillingly fast and makes video meetings feel like you're in a movie, albeit a movie about meetings: 5G banishes the stutters and the lag to deliver silky-smooth video, super-fast uploads and downloads and the convenience of having the speed you need wherever you are.

There's no need for a landline, to connect a cable or to wait weeks for an engineer: you can be online the next working day.

4G Broadband: get internet anywhere

If you're not currently in a 5G area, don't worry: Three's speedy 4G Broadband is just as convenient – once again there's no need for a landline, a cable or a visit from an engineer – and it's available to 99.8% of the UK population.

All you need is a plug socket and you can bring fast 4G broadband anywhere you need it: the kitchen, the garage, even the garden shed.

4G MiFi: keep the kids (and the grown-ups) happy

Three's MiFi is brilliant for devices like Nintendo Switches, iPod touches, tablets and laptops that can connect to Wi-Fi but that don't have their own mobile data connections.

It's a portable Wi-Fi provider that connects to Three's fast 4G network and delivers Wi-Fi to as many as ten devices simultaneously. It's as small as a credit card but its battery lasts up to four hours, and with a 300 hour stand-by it's ideal for trips into the great outdoors when you're fed up staring at the same four walls. And at just £22 per month for unlimited data, it’s a broadband bargain.

Unlimited SIMs: never miss the end of anything

Some mobile SIMs come with pretty severe data caps, and Murphy's Law says they'll always kick in at the worst possible moment: just before you find out whodunnit in your true-crime podcast, or before the final reveal in your favourite drama.

With Three's unlimited SIMs you can be sure you'll never miss the end of anything: there's no data cap, and there are no speed limits either. Unlimited SIMs are available in 1-month, 12-month and 24-month flavours, and they're incredibly affordable: right now you can get unlimited data, minutes and texts on a 12-month plan for just £18 per month.

They're 5G ready too, so if your device is 5G-compatible you can connect to 5G in London at no extra cost.

Three is the magic number

Three can get you up and running with speedy 4G or 5G broadband in just 24 hours, and with plug and play there's no complicated installation, no cabling and no need for an engineer visit - which is handy, as many companies aren't sending out engineers at this time.

Just use the coverage checker to confirm availability, choose your device and/or plan and you'll be online the next day.

That's not all. If your phone or SIM Plan is 12GB or more you can use Go Binge to make your money go even further: Go Binge gives you unlimited streaming from your subscriptions to Netflix, Apple Music, Soundcloud, Deezer and more without using any of your data allowance.

And when things get back to normal, Go Roam enables you to use your call, data and text allowance in 71 different countries without extra charges – so you can sit back, relax and stay connected without worrying about roaming fees.

To find out how Three can deliver the speed you need to cope with everything from Skyping to streaming, visit the Three UK website.