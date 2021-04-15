The new AMD EPYC could offer some unbelievable speeds

AMD has benchmarked its recently released third generation EPYC Milan processor and broken all previous multi-threaded performance records.

In a video posted in the official AMD YouTube channel, AMD's Server Performance Demo Engineer, Apostolos Kotsiolis, demonstrated the performance of the AMD EPYC 7763 flagship CPU.

Kotsiolis tested the EPYC 7763 in the Cinebench R23 benchmarking software that’s usually used to rate desktop CPUs. The server CPU scored an unprecedented 113,631 points in the multi-thread test. Kotsiolis also shared that the processor was tagged to a regular Dell EMC server and relied solely on air cooling.

Here's our list of the best web hosting services around

We've built a list of the best VPS hosting providers right now

Check out our list of the best dedicated server hosting available

For comparison, the previous top Cinebench R23 score of 105,170 was set, incidentally by the last-generation Ryzen Threadripper CPU based on the Zen 2 architecture.

Performance powerhouse

Unveiled last month, the third generation of EPYC server processors are based on the Zen 3 microarchitecture.

At launch, AMD claimed its new line of processors is up to twice as fast as the nearest competition across high performance computing (HPC), cloud and enterprise workloads.

The EPYC 7763 has a mammoth 64 cores, 128 threads, a 2.45 GHz base clock and 3.5 GHz turbo boost. The CPU combines them with 256 MB of L3 cache, and 32 MB of L2 cache. Despite these incredible specs, the CPU has a 280W TDP.

During a briefing session, TechRadar Pro was told that the greater performance density on offer with EPYC Milan means customers can achieve the same level of performance with 49% fewer servers and 25% fewer racks, as compared with Intel’s best.

We've built a list of the best shared hosting services out there

Via: Wccftech