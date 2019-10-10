The Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music smartwatch is 28% off at Argos, with GPS and Spotify support

We're expecting to see some fantastic Black Friday deals at Argos in November, but if you've been thinking of investing in a new smartwatch, there's no need to wait. Argos has slashed £70 off the sleek and sporty Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music right now.

This stylish smartwatch is discrete enough to wear every day, but packed with features that make it ideal for sports, including built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring and activity tracking. It can also receive app notifications, and lets Android users can dictate and send text replies without reaching for their phone.

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music's main selling point, however, is its ability to store 500 songs, so you can enjoy your favourite tunes with nothing more than a pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones. No more stuffing your phone in an uncomfortable arm band when you're running, or risking leaving it on the treadmill at the gym.

In February this year, Garmin added Spotify support too, letting you enjoy music and podcasts without uploading your own content first.

This is a fantastic offer, and proof that you don't need to wait until Black Friday and Cyber Monday to find fantastic deals on wearables.

