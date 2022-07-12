The best controller for retro games on Nintendo Switch just got a big Amazon Prime Day price cut

You've most likely been looking for controllers that not only work well with your Nintendo Switch or PC, but one that could easily connect to these devices with ease as well. This is where the 8BitDo Pro 2 controller comes in, and it's been my go-to for five different devices.

I used to have a Dual Shock 4 controller that would easily connect to my gaming PC, but it had terrible battery life, and syncing it to together devices was a struggle. Here though, it's a matter of flicking a switch to the back of the controller, allowing me to connect to my Mac, iPhone, Gaming PC and Switch with no issue.

Combine this with the great design and comfortable buttons, it's a controller I can't find much to fault with.

It's currently going for £33 as it's Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab), so if you're on the lookout for a controller that does it all, but you want to use it with a multitude of devices, the Pro 2 is the one to get.

Not in the UK or a Prime Member? Scroll down to see the best 8BitDo Pro 2 deals in your region.

(opens in new tab) 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller: £41.99 £33.05 (opens in new tab)

£8 off - This is one of the best controllers you can buy, especially if you game on multiple devices. A switch on the back makes it seamless to play on your Switch, Mac, Windows, iPhone and Android devices, with rumble support and extra custom buttons at the back you can set anything to.

It should be noted though, that there are two buttons at the back, of which can be customized thanks to the app you can download from 8BitDo's website (opens in new tab).

If you want to use one to take screenshots with, or to have it perform combos with a combination of buttons with the other, it can be done.

The Pro 2 comes in a variety of colors, from black to one that mimics the colors of Nintendo's Game Boy, and another of the Super Nintendo. However, that's the only difference in choosing a Pro 2 here - you still get the great design, the easy switching between devices, and a bunch more for £33.