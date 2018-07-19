Tesco Mobile named UK's least complained about network

Tesco Mobile has once again been named the UK’s least complained about mobile provider, however Virgin Media beat BT to the less coveted title of the country’s most complained about network.

Between January and March this year, Ofcom received just 1 complaint per 100,000 customers for Tesco, which has consistently delivered low scores over the past few years.

Meanwhile, O2 received just 2 while EE and Three both scored 3 – below the industry average of 5.

Ofcom complaints

At the other end of the table, Virgin Media received 11 complaints per 100,000 customers, beating perennial winner Vodafone (9) and the most complained about provider for Q4, BT Mobile (8). Dixons Carphone MVNO iD Mobile was included in Ofcom’s figures for the first time and finished in second place with 10 complaints. TalkTalk’s score was on par with the industry average.

The regulator publishes its figures every three months in a bid to provide more information to consumers and to encourage operators to improve their performance. It is pleased with a general drop in complaints within the industry.

“It’s frustrating enough when things go wrong, without having to put up with poor customer service as well,” said Jane Rumble, Ofcom director of consumer policy. “So it’s encouraging to see complaint numbers falling in some areas, and we want to see this continue. Anyone fed up with their provider can easily shop around and see if there’s a better service out there for them.”

Elsewhere, TalkTalk was named the most complained about broadband and landline provider, while Sky finished bottom in both categories.