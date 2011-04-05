Toshiba unveils 2011 Blu-ray line-up

Toshiba has revealed its 2011 Blu-ray player range, consisting of a whole two players.

The Toshiba BDX3200 comes with the exciting addition of 3D playback; ideal, says Tosh, for first-time forays into the world of home 3D – although of course you'll need 3D Blu-rays and a 3D TV to watch them on as well.

The three dimensional Blu-ray player also comes with 7.1 Dolby True HD audio and can Toshiba Regza-link technology to allow users to control the Blu-ray player with the same remote as their other compatible Toshiba TVs and home-entertainment systems.

Entry-level

The lower-spec Toshiba BDX1200 is the affordable option (apparently, although UK pricing is yet to be revealed).

With full 1080p HD playback and Dolby TrueHD audio, the player also has integrated upscaling technology to improve the quality of standard def content.

Both players offer access to BD Live for bonus, on-demand content as well as being au fait with multiple formats – MKV, DivX, Jpeg and MP3, for example.

Although pricing is being kept on the DL, the Toshiba BDX3200 and BDX1200 UK release dates will be in April 2011.