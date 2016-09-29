Windows 10 Home vs Windows 10 Pro: the key differences explained

When you count all the different ways Windows 10 will be available, there are actually seven different editions: Windows 10 Home, Pro, Enterprise, Education, Mobile and Mobile Enterprise, plus several versions designed for Internet of Things devices and embedded systems.

The list of SKUs makes most sense when you divide it up by screen size, because that is what controls the user interface you see, as well as the features you get. Windows 10 Mobile and Windows 10 Mobile Enterprise are for smartphones and tablets that have screens smaller than 8-inch; they have the Windows Phone-style screen, the Edge browser without Internet Explorer, and come with the Office for Windows 10 apps pre-installed.

Windows 10 Home, Pro, Enteprise and Education are for desktop PCs, laptops, 2-in-1s, convertibles and larger tablets. Mostly, they're the equivalent of the similarly named Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 editions. In this article, we'll go through the exact details of each version…