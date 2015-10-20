10 of the best Office Store apps

Microsoft recently changed the name of the extras you can run inside Office apps again, and they're now called add-ins. But they're just as useful for making Office programs do more and they work in more places – as well as running with Office 2013 and Office 2016, they also run inside the Office Online apps and they're going to work on the mobile versions of Office as well. That will start first in Office for iPad, with add-ins for Excel.

There are still plenty of utilities that work with the various Office programs that don't come from Microsoft's Office Store (for example, ASAP Utilities for Excel has more than 300 handy commands for advanced sorting, insert and export).

But the advantage of the add-ins in the Office Store is that they've all been checked and approved by Microsoft, and you can get them from inside the Office applications – you'll find the Store on the Insert tab of the ribbon, along with a list of what you have installed under My Add-ins.

There are some big names coming to Office add-ins soon. We're waiting for the Yelp add-in for Outlook that will let you search for a place to have coffee when you're mailing to suggest it, and the Wunderlist add-in that will let you add to-dos to your list from Outlook, as soon as you get the email asking you to do something.

Anyway, let's get on with the show – here are our 10 favourite Office add-ins which are currently available.