Shop Idol 2019 - The final six revealed

The search for the UK's top mobile salesperson is nearing its head with the next stage of Shop Idol 2019.

Shop Idol, in partnership with Samsung, sees staff from every major mobile retailer compete to be crowned the best sales and customer service agent in the UK.

Following the shortlisting of the 12 top candidates, the list has now been whittled down to just six, who will now be invited to the Mobile Industry Awards on June 6th to find out who has won the title.

Congratulations to our six finalists:

- Dan Daianu, EE

- Hannah Cast, EE

- Gavin Mooney, O2

- Matthew Mason, EE

- Grant Miller, Three Retail

- Hannah Darby, Three UK

Contestants enter Shop Idol for different reasons – for many it’s the opportunity to boost their career, for others, it’s a chance to prove to themselves and their company what they’re capable of.

Over the last six months, contestants have been mystery shopped and voted for to decide the regional finalists, who then last week went head-to-head in four rounds of challenging tasks in front of the judges.

Shop Idol is the only competition of its kind, and since its launch in 2003, over 3,000 competitors have taken part in the Mystery Shops, interviews and challenges to determine their product knowledge, customer service skills and of course, their sales acumen!