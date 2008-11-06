Korean mintpad PMP promises the Earth

Tiny do-it-all multimedia devices have long been ten-a-penny, so we generally pay them little attention, but the pedigree of the latest Korean pocket wonder could make it worth a look.

The 198,000 won (£98) mintpad is the first product from a group of ex iRiver employees who left to form a company called mintpass and it offers a lot more than most.

No kitchen sink?

At 90g, the mintpad weighs a little more than two iPod nanos and also delivers video and music playback. Where it diverges, however, is in its support for recording audio, external memory and plenty more.

As well as the internal microphone and SD card slot, the 4GB device also has a 2.8-inch touchscreen that can be operated with a stylus, Wi-Fi and a 1.3-megapixel camera.

The Windows CE 5.0 mintpad is rated at 30 hours for music playback and five hours for video, which is all splendid, however we still have no idea when it will reach us in the West. We'll keep you posted.