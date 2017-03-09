Pokemon Go: Legendary monsters are coming by the end of the year

Pokémon Go recently added in the second generation of Pokémon, but it looks like even more will be coming to the AR mobile game by the end of the year.

Niantic CEO John Hanke recently told Wired Germany legendary monsters from the original games will be coming to Pokemon Go by the end of 2017.

Legendary Pokémon are the rarer types you can collect in the original games - in the first generation of Pokémon the legendary ones are Zapdos, Articuno, Moltres, Mew and MewTwo.

Niantic may have plans to bring second generation legendary Pokémon to the game too. It's currently unclear and so far we don't know exactly when any of these will come to the game.

Harder to find?

Niantic has work to do on the game before it can launch the legendary types.

Hanke said, "There are a couple of areas that need to be improved — one of them being playing together and gym battles. We released those in an incomplete state.

"We knew from Ingress that cooperation and planning can be a lot of fun. When people have a common goal, then that’s a strong incentive to meet up with friends or even with people you don’t know.”

It looks like player vs player battles and trading of Pokémon will take precedent over the rarer monsters of the Pokémon universe, but you can rest easy knowing you'll be searching your local neighborhood for Zapdos by the end of the year.