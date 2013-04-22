Entry level Fuji CSC coming this summer?

Could the Fuji X-E1 and X-Pro1 be joined by an entry level model soon?

Rumours suggest that Fuji will be releasing another camera to sit in its X range of interchangeable lens models, this time aimed at beginners.

Fuji's range of X-series interchangeable lens cameras have won critical acclaim, but due to their high prices, they remain out of reach of many consumers.

Now however, rumours suggest that an entry level model from the company could be making an appearance as early as this summer.

It's likely that the camera will have a smaller body than the current X Pro1 and X-E1 cameras, with the likelihood of no inbuilt viewfinder also seeming very likely.

Existing models use the same APS-C sized X-Trans CMOS sensor, but one rumour originally suggested that the new camera will use the much smaller, 2/3 inch sensor as found in the X10 and X20 compact cameras.

Small

That would seem like an unusual decision, as it may mean a new lens mount and range would also be needed. If Fuji went with this design, it would be one of the smallest sensored CSCs on the market, being smaller than the Nikon 1 range but still larger than the 1/2.3 inch devices that the Pentax Q uses.

It seems more likely that another fixed lens camera, perhaps in Fuji's bridge camera line up could feature the smaller sensor, while the interchangeable model keeps the existing APS-C sized device. It's not yet known whether the sensor would use the same anti-aliasing filterless design as other Fuji cameras, but it would seem likely as this has been one of the key selling points of previous generations of cameras.

We'll keep our ears to the ground for any updates to these rumours, so stay tuned.

via Mirrorless Rumors