Skype is trying to get users to make more profitable calls

Skype has announced it will be launching a new SkypeOut pricing scheme from 18 January.

The move comes as Skype looks to drive its users to spend more money with the service. Skype has previously launched a subscription-based calling plan for the American market.

We expect the company to offer the same here. The bundle deal will most likely include SkypeOut minutes, a SkypeIn telephone number and Skype Voicemail.

There are currently over 136 million registered Skype users.