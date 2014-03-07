Windows Phone's Live Tiles may finally live up to their name

The SDK for Windows Phone 8.1 has been fed to developers, and after some digging there's more good news as Live Tiles are set to get another boost.

Currently information on the homescreen tiles only updates every 30 minutes - which isn't exactly "live" information - but a developer has spotted this may be about to change in Windows Phone 8.1.

Apparently Live Tiles will refresh as regularly as every minute, giving you far more up to date information at a glance on your homescreen.

Further into the future

That's not all that was spotted though, with a tooltip in the code highlighting that there will be more substantial changes to the tiled interface in Windows Phone 8.5.

It's not exactly clear what these changes will be, but it warns developers that some features may become unavailable after Windows Phone 8.5.

Microsoft is expected to officially announced Windows Phone 8.1 at its Build conference which starts on April 2, so keep an eye out for more information.

From ArnoldVink via PhoneArena