Microsoft drops Marketplace name for Windows Phone Store

Microsoft is retiring the Marketplace branding from Windows Phone, replacing it with the new Windows Phone Store.

The name change makes the Windows Phone Store more consistent with the Windows Store on Windows 8, while also introducing a redesign for parts of the store.

The Windows Phone Store now launches on a Spotlight section that shows tiles of recently released apps picked by Microsoft.

Once inside the store, browsing for apps is made easier as the old Marketplace categories for New, Free, and Top apps have been updated with the new categories Featured, Top Free, Top Paid, New+Rising, and Best Rated.

The search bar has also been improved, now using Bing search. It will be able to recognize similar apps that may not include your exact search term, and will learn through continued use to provide more relevant results.

Coming to a smartphone near you

The changes have already begun through the Windows Phone Store web portal. On the official Windows Phone website the updated store can be accessed through the newly labeled "Apps+Games" tab.

The redesign will be duplicated as the Windows Phone Store layout on Windows Phone 8 devices when they launch later this year.

Via Windows Phone Blog