Facebook Home leaks ahead of Friday rollout

Not quite as limited as we thought

Facebook Home APK leaks

Facebook Home is set to be launch on the Google Play store on April 12, but for those of you who really can't wait a second longer, a beta version has been leaked.

The beta was published by MoDaCo, and interestingly the APK works on a range of Android handsets outside of those Facebook specified as compatible, which includes the Nexus 4 and the Nexus 7 tablet.

The device does, however, need to have a maximum resolution of 1280x768 – and you need to be able to uninstall your current Facebook app too.

There's a leak in our home

As expected though, the beta leak does have limited functionality right now. Chat Heads isn't working, and as this is taken from a pre-release ROM, there are a few bugs in the mix.

But the biggest thing we're learned here is that Facebook Home has the potential to be put on a lot more devices down the line, which is pretty interesting in itself.

But be warned - for those interested in grabbing the beta, MoDaCo warns "you do so at your own risk".

