6 ways to expand storage on your iPhone 6

Now that the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus have been on the market for well over half a year, users will have had ample time to fill their device's storage. As your collection of music, movies, videos, photos, apps and files grow on your iPhone, you may find yourself wanting a more expensive model configured with even more storage capacity.

Rather than trading in your existing 16GB iPhone for a larger one with 64GB or 128GB of storage, here are six ways to alleviate your storage woes:

1. BYO-storage with a wireless media streamer

Mobile wireless media streamers are portable devices that operate on battery power and can serve as a wireless drive for your iPhone. Rather than getting a wireless drive, wireless media streamers offer the flexibility for you to expand your storage options in the future.

Many of the devices allow you to either connect your own memory card with an SD or micro SDXC card slot on the device. A few offer the option to connect a USB drive so you can attach a portable hard drive or a USB flash drive.

Essentially, going this route converts your memory card, flash drive or hard drive into a wireless media sharing device. It instantly adds Wi-Fi to your existing storage media in a cost-effective manner, and you can swap between various memory cards or USB drives to further augment or manage your storage in the future as your needs change.

These devices include the SanDisk Connect Wireless Media Drive ($80, £65, AU$103), Verbatim Media Share ($37, £25, AU$47), and Kingston MobileLite Wireless G2 ($30, £20, AU$38).

An upside to having a wireless media streamer is that you can share your content with multiple devices simultaneously. For business travelers, you can work on the same drive as up to eight or ten of your colleagues, depending on how many simultaneous mobile devices your drive allows. You can stream a video on your iPad while your assistant makes changes to a Word document, a partner reviews a PDF and a colleague makes the final edits to a PowerPoint presentation.