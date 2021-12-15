Ookla acquires RootMetrics to enhance mobile network testing capabilities

Audio player loading…

Internet speed tester Ookla has bought RootMetrics from IHS Markit, claiming the combination of the former’s crowdsourced data with the latter’s scientific approach will deliver huge benefits for the telecoms industry.

Okla’s Speedtest.net application for web and mobile is used by millions of users around the world, providing a wealth of data, including upload speed, download speed and latency,

These metrics can be used by operators to optimise fixed and mobile infrastructure and provide customers with an idea of what speeds they are getting versus what they have been promised.

Ookla RootMetrics

Meanwhile, RootMetrics conducts controlled walking and driving tests across the UK and on multiple devices to provide a more in-depth look at various metrics, including speed, call quality and reliability.

It publishes periodic benchmarks on the state of the connectivity in the UK, helping to inform consumers, with detailed reports available for operators.

By combining the two methods, along with Ookla’s recently acquired Wind platform, Ookla says it will be able to create more powerful analytic and testing capabilities, along with new methods of testing and live event monitoring.

“Ookla plus RootMetrics fully enables the network assessment trifecta of crowd measurement, controlled testing and consumer perception—with a sustainable business model that should thrive through the privacy revolution,” said Ookla CEO Doug Suttles.

“Becoming part of Ookla completes the vision that Doug and I shared when we first met years ago," says RootMetrics CEO Kevin Hasley. “With our combined experience and expertise we can better help our customers overcome challenges, optimize their networks and create opportunities. I am very excited to see our joint future unfold.”