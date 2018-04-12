Mobile Industry Awards 2018 - Submission Deadline Extended

The deadline for entries to the Mobile Industry Awards 2018 has been extended - with a new cut-off point of midday on April 16th.

Celebrating our 16th year, the Mobile Industry Awards (MIA) represent the highest standard of excellence in the industry - from the boardroom to the grassroots. The prestige of winning a Mobile Industry Award is highlighted by the fact that previous winners have included their victory in shareholder releases, emblazoned the MIA logo on staff uniforms and have taken out billboards to spread the news of their win.

Categories for 2018

Best Distributor - Consumer Technology

Best Distributor - Mobile Solutions

Best Distributor - Emerging Technology

Best Recycling and ReCommerce Service

Most Innovative Service

Best Unified Comms Dealer

Managed Services Provider of the Year

Best Consumer Network

Best Business Network

Best MVNO

Best MVNO Partner

Best High Street Retailer

Best Online Retailer

Best Sim Free Retailer

Best Franchise

Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team

Business Growth Award

Winners from MIA 2017

Register your profile

Select the categories you wish to enter

Submit your entry

All entries must be submitted no later than 12th April 2018. Tables will be available on a first come, first served basis, so we invite you to get your booking in now to avoid disappointment!

Five great reasons to enter

Reward and motivate you and your team - Entering the MIA sends a message to your team that their achievements are worth shouting about – and being shortlisted is a huge boost to company morale.

- Entering the MIA sends a message to your team that their achievements are worth shouting about – and being shortlisted is a huge boost to company morale. Build customer trust and confidence - An award is a mark of quality that sets you apart from your competitors and proves your corporate credentials. It’s an independent endorsement that can help you attract new customers, partners, investors and talent.

- An award is a mark of quality that sets you apart from your competitors and proves your corporate credentials. It’s an independent endorsement that can help you attract new customers, partners, investors and talent. Grow your profile and reach – Winning, and being shortlisted, is fantastic PR and marketing opportunity that gives you the chance to tell your story and share your success.

– Winning, and being shortlisted, is fantastic PR and marketing opportunity that gives you the chance to tell your story and share your success. Benchmarking – The award tells the judges, and your industry, that you are the best of the best – and a company worth doing business with.

– The award tells the judges, and your industry, that you are the best of the best – and a company worth doing business with. Networking - Attend the awards ceremony, celebrate and certainly bask in the glory – but also see it as a networking opportunity, take clients and also make the most out of building new relationships

For all awards updates visit www.mobiletoday.co.uk/awards - we look forward to seeing you on the June 7th 2018!