O2 looks to offer customers improved analytics

O2 is set to give businesses more detailed information about their customers thanks to a partnership agreement signed with analytics specialist, i.p.access.

The mobile operator has been using i.p.access’s Presence offering over the course of the past year.

Presence uses sensors to gather analytical data using micro proximity technology. This provides behavioural insights for organizations who more detailed information about their customers. The analytics will mean that these businesses will have much detail for their marketing campaigns, leading to better marketing.

One key selling point for Presence, is that it doesn’t require any software to be downloaded, it works using Bluetooth or wi-fi connection. O2 has already been using Presence sensors in a variety of locations, in different vertical sectors. The sensor data is anonymized to ensure total privacy throughout.

Joint engagement

Robert Franks, director of digital at O2 said, “We are pleased to work with ip.access to add cellular micro-proximity to our capabilities. With rich data insight, Presence enables us to help our customers in a variety of sectors understand what factors influence people visiting certain locations.”



"We are delighted with the success achieved in our joint engagement with O2 to date," explains Malcolm Gordon, CEO at ip.access. "We will continue supporting the operation in the UK with our outstanding technology and service capabilities, and I look forward to expanding this success.”