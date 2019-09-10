O2 expands public service offering

O2 will be able to supply public sector organisations with its full suite of ICT services after being named as a supplier on the new Network Services 2 Framework (NSF2).

The NSF2 listing follows a three year application process with the Crown Commercial Service (CCS), which aims to maximise value for the public sector when purchasing common goods and services.

In 2018-19, it claims to have generated commercial benefits worth £945 million.

O2 public sector

O2 had been able to provide mobile services to public sector and third sector organisations, but now it can offer a full range of telephony, data and video conferencing services.

“We know that making services easy to procure is a major priority for our public sector customers – so the news that we have been named as a supplier on the new Network Services 2 framework is a huge milestone for all of us at O2,” said Matthew Spencer, head of public sector sales at O2.

“It means we can offer our entire product range of ICT services to public sector and non-profit organisations.

“Today’s announcement opens the door to all sorts of new projects and better integration for customers. As technology evolves, there is enormous potential for improved connectivity, productivity and savings across the public sector – and O2 is here to work with organisations as a digital partner, helping them reach their connectivity goals, faster.”

O2 will launch its 5G network later this year, starting in the four UK capitals – Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh, and London – before expanding nationwide.