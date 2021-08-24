Nvidia wants to bring AI to even more businesses

Nvidia has released a new suite of AI tools and frameworks called Nvidia AI Enterprise which allows organizations running VMware vSphere to virtualize AI workloads on Nvidia-Certified systems.

Currently Atos, Dell Technologies, Gigabyte, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Inspur, Lenovo and Supermicro offer Nvidia-Certified Systems that are optimized for AI workloads on VMware vSphere with Nvidia AI Enterprise. At the same time though, Dell Technologies has also announced that its Dell EMC VxRail is the first hyperconverged platform to be qualified as an Nvidia-Certified System for Nvidia AI Enterprise.

In an effort to help data scientists run their AI workloads more efficiently, Domino Data Lab also announced that it is validating its Domino Enterprise MLOps Platform with Nvidia AI Enterprise.

Head of enterprise computing at Nvidia, Manuvir Das explained in a press release how Nvidia AI Enterprise will make it possible for even more organizations to begin running AI workloads, saying:

“The first wave of AI has been powered by specialized infrastructure that focused adoption on industry pioneers. Today is the beginning of a new chapter in the age of AI, as NVIDIA software brings its transformative power within reach for enterprises around the world that run their workloads on VMware with mainstream data center servers.”

Nvidia AI Enterprise

Dozens of business in the automotive, education, finance, healthcare, manufacturing and technology industries have already become early adopters of Nvidia AI Enterprise.

With the new software suite, even midsize companies can now develop a broad range of applications using the world's most widely used servers to deploy and scale data science, conversational AI, computer vision, recommender systems and more.

Nvidia AI Enterprise makes it possible for IT professionals using VMware vSphere to run traditional enterprise applications easily and cost-effectively to support AI workloads using the same tools they rely on to manage large-scale data centers and hybrid clouds.

Nvidia's new suite of AI tools and frameworks is now available from the company's channel partners worldwide include Atea, Carahsoft, Computacenter, Insight Enterprises, NTT, SoftServe and SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH. Subscription licenses, which include Business Standard Support, start at $2,000 per CPU socket for one year while perpetual licenses are $3,595 and require organizations to purchase additional support.