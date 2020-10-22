Nvidia RTX 3070 could match the RTX 2080 Ti according to leaked benchmarks

The first third-party benchmarks for the Nvidia RTX 3070 have surfaced online, adding weight to Nvidia’s claims that the Ampere GPU will rival the RTX 2080 Ti when it comes to performance.

The Ashes of the Singularity (AotS) benchmarks, shared by Twitter tipster @_rogame, show that the Nvidia RTX 3070 hit 74fps in the Crazy_4K setting, which increases to 94fps at 1080p.

[AOTS Benchmark]RTX 3070 vs RTX 3080 > Same user/setupCrazy_4K DX12RTX 3080 => 89fps (120.27%)RTX 3070 => 74fps (100%)Custom 2560x1080 DX12RTX 3080 => 103fps (115.73%)RTX 3070 => 89fps (100%)Crazy_1080p DX12RTX 3080 => 106fps (112.76%)RTX 3070 => 94fps (100%) pic.twitter.com/RfeNjSeXVjOctober 21, 2020

The RTX 2080 Ti, by comparison, scored 75fps in the 4K test, and 93fps at 1080p. This means while the RTX 2080 Ti takes the lead in 4K gaming, the Nvidia RTX 3070 is around 2% faster at 1080p – though this is totally within the margin of error.

AotS benchmarks for the Nvidia RTX 3080 were also shared by @_rogame on Twitter, with the GPU hitting 89fps and 106fps in the same settings. This means that the RTX 3070 is likely to be around 20 to 25% slower than its flagship sibling.

All of the benchmarks allegedly came from the same tester, who was using a system with an Intel Core i7-9700K and 16GB RAM.

The Nvidia RTX 3070, which is the cheapest Ampere-based graphics card, will fetch $499 when it goes on sale on October 29th – a day after AMD's Radeon RX 6000 Series event.

Reports claim the GPU won’t suffer from the same launch issues as the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 cards, with Nvidia said to be producing “thousands” of RTX 3070 graphics cards every day.

Nvidia has also promised this will be the case. Earlier this month, the company announced plans to delay the release of the RTX 3070 graphics cards by two weeks to ensure it has plenty of stock at launch.

“We know this may be disappointing to those eager to purchase a GeForce RTX 3070 as soon as possible, however this shift will help our global partners get more graphics cards into the hands of gamers on launch day," the company said.