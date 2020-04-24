Noise Cancelling podcast episode 8: iPhone SE verdict, Canon EOS R5 and more

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

The show is presented by Gareth Beavis, Global Editor in Chief of TechRadar, and features Sherri L. Smith, Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are Kimberly Gedeon of Laptop Mag and Mark Wilson, Cameras Editor at TechRadar, who join us (from their homes of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week eight: our verdict on the iPhone SE

As usual we're talking about a variety of topics. First up, we've got our final verdict on the new iPhone SE – and we promise this will be the last you hear about that phone on this podcast… maybe.

We'll also be discussing the video specs of the upcoming Canon EOS R5, which Mark believes is set to be an absolute game-changer for the cameras world. Other topics on this week's show include rumors about the upcoming Microsoft Surface Pro 8, and Sony's plans for a cute/creepy robot that would keep you company while you're gaming on your PlayStation – and might even play along with you.

Meanwhile, this week's 'Unpopular Opinions' slot is all about that Cyberpunk 2077 edition of the Xbox One X. Do we like the design? You're going to have to listen to the show to find out.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.