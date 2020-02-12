Nintendo Switch Lite price cut shaves £30 off console price - now just £169

Nintendo Switch Lite deals are always an exciting proposition. The handheld-only console is already a much cheaper option than the fully-fledged Nintendo Switch, so any time it receives a further price cut we're interested. We've seen Nintendo Switch Lite deals fall to £175 over the past couple of weeks, but Currys have swooped in with a price cut of their own, and you can pick up the latest Nintendo device for just £169 this week. Plus, we've found some great prices on Nintendo Switch game deals to get you up and running as soon as possible.

That's a fantastic price on the cheap Nintendo Switch alternative, and one that may well be difficult to turn down - even if you're simply after a secondary console. The simple design and cheap price tag makes the Switch Lite a perfect purchase for younger players, with a range of colourful designs in stock to keep things fresh. You won't be able to dock your new console and display your gameplay on the TV, as the Nintendo Switch Lite has been designed as a handheld-first device.

That means you're paying considerably less while still gaining access to the latest Nintendo games - a perfect proposition if you're not fussed about playing on the big screen. If, like many Switch owners, you don't feel the need to dock your console, the later model offers a fantastic price reduction over the original, and with today's Nintendo Switch Lite deals bringing that cost even further down there's every reason to take the leap today.

Today's best Nintendo Switch Lite deals

Nintendo Switch Lite | £199 £169 at Currys

You'll find the already-cheap Nintendo Switch Lite down to just £169 at Currys this week. That represents the perfect opportunity to pick up the handheld-only console for even less right now. Linked here is the grey model, but you'll also find the yellow and turquoise versions at the same price.

Cheap Nintendo Switch Lite games

If you're looking to hit the ground running with your new console, you'll want to pick up some games as well. With such a low price on the table from Currys, a lot of the bundles on offer right now aren't saving you so much cash. That means you'll be looking to Nintendo Switch games deals to net a cheap title to get started with. Nintendo's latest and greatest are listed below, alongside the best prices we've found right now.