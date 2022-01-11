Netflix on the right track for making games, says Xbox boss

Audio player loading…

As Netflix moves into the world of mobile games, head of Xbox Phil Spencer believes the streaming company is on the right track, describing its efforts as "smart."

In an interview with the New York Times' Sway podcast (transcribed by IGN), Spencer talks about how tech companies have begun looking to games for inspiration and uses Netflix as an example.

"I think it’s smart what [Netflix is] doing," he says. "They’re buying some studios. They’re learning about the creative process of interactive entertainment. And I think it’s a very smart way for them to move into the space."

He also mentions that he disagrees with the comparisons between Netflix and Microsoft's own Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Like Netflix, Game Pass grants users access to a huge library of Xbox games, but Spencer points out that Game Pass gives you the option to purchase and own the games.

"From a streaming standpoint, it is. I’d say the difference for us is in the business model of – you can buy every game that’s available on the subscription, which is a little different than a music subscription or a movie subscription," says Spencer.

Wait, Netflix makes games?

(Image credit: Google Play Store)

Last year, Netflix began rolling out a small selection of mobile games that are exclusive to its platform and are included with a subscription, so there's no extra cost needed to access them.

The line-up is still incredibly small, consisting of only seven games, although they are now available for both Android and iOS devices. You can learn how to access them with our guide here.

While it currently has no plans to release video games for consoles and/or PC, Netflix did acquire Night School Studio last year, the studio behind Oxenfree and its upcoming sequel. Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, however, will not be exclusive to Netflix and is still on track to release for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 later this year.