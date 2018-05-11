Mobile Power 50 - First ten nominees revealed

Following months of research and nominations we are delighted to confirm the first selections for the 2018 Mobile Power 50 list

All members of our Mobile Power 50 have meet our criteria as individuals who we feel influence beyond their existing roles, in addition to imbuing their businesses with their values and serve as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.

Today's release of positions 50 - 41 marks the first edition as we count down to our the 2018 Person of the Year award, which will be announced on the 7th June at the Mobile Industry Awards 2018.

Congratulations to:

41. Phil Lander, Head of B2B, Samsung

42. Adam Dunlop, General Manager, iD Mobile

43. Martin Flick, CEO, Olive

44. Jon French, VP Western Europe, HMD Global

45. Richard Crawley ,CEO, Greentech

46. Jacques Bonifay, CEO, Transatel

47. Henri Salameh, Global Commercial Director, STK

48. Alex Tatham, Managing Director, Westcoast

49. Jason Roberts, CEO/Founder, Tech 21

50. Paul Sisson, Managing Director, A1 Comms Group

The 2018 Mobile Power 50 is the definitive list of the most influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year. The list has been compiled after in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers, to manufacturers and distributors.

Previous winners of the Mobile Power 50 Person of the Year:

2017: David Dyson, CEO, Three UK

2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE

2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK

2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK

2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere

2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK