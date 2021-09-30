Mobile Industry Awards 2021: Vodafone Business wins Best Network for Business

Vodafone Business was named Best Network for Business at the Mobile Industry Awards 2021, recognising its effort in support organisations over a challenging 12 months.

Mobile data services are increasingly important to businesses In all industries and customers are becoming increasingly demanding.

The need for reliable, high-speed connectivity coupled with a dedicated business portfolio is crucial. This category looked to highlight the operator that excelled in serving business customers better than anyone else.

Our 2021 finalists were:

O2

Vodafone Business

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Showcase and demonstrate your current business offering and why this is worthy of being crowned the best business network - include marketing initiatives

Show how you provided excellent customer service and support, including case studies and testimonials to support

What investment and or developments have you made to the network core, mobile edge, and services you offer over the last 12 months?

Tell us about the number of business customers you serve vs. your total network customer headcount

Demonstrate financial growth and any accolades across the last 12 months , also explain what steps were taken to protect ARPU

Why Vodafone Business won

This was a tightly fought category that saw Vodafone Business take first prize thanks to strong SMB support and customer service initiatives.

It also impressed judges with its investment in new network technologies that will underpin its service offering for years to come and allow customers to benefit from entirely new ways of working.

Congratulations to Vodafone Business and to O2 for being shortlisted!