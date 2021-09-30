Mobile Industry Awards 2021: Samsung wins CSR and Sustainability Initiative of the Year

Samsung’s ‘Not a School’ programme has been named as CSR and Sustainability Initiative of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2021.

This award looked to celebrate those within the industry that look to give something back to the community or to the environment.

The winner is recognised as going that extra mile in making important and valuable contributions to those in real need.

Our 2021 finalists were:

Genuine Solutions/Telefonica

Likewize UK Sustainability

Samsung Not a School

Sky Zero

Ur.co.uk Love it. Use it. Return it.

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Define the project or initiative scope: include timelines, goals and team members. It is acceptable for the entry to focus on a particular stage of a long-term project

How successful was the implementation of this project or initiative? Was it within budget and delivered in time?

What have been its benefits? Provide hard evidence that goals have – or are being – achieved.

Feedback: Provide an appropriate written reference that illustrates the success of this project

Why Samsung won

The calibre of entries this year was exceptionally high, and the judges wanted to recognise Sky Zero with a highly commended entry. However, Samsung’s ‘Not a School’ initiative was the overall winner of this years’ award.

Judges believed the programme showed clear adaptability in light of the challenges caused by Covid-19 and demonstrated a clear objective and social goal. It was seen as an example of how technology can help solve some of the biggest problems in our world today.

Congratulations to Samsung and to all of our 2021 finalists!