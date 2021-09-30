Mobile Industry Awards 2021: Samsung is Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year

Samsung has been awarded the prestigious title of Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2021.

The award recognised the manufacturer that has done the best to showcase its technical innovation, the strength of its product portfolio and industry relationships to achieve commercial success and captivate consumers and businesses.

The winner isn’t just the company that offers the most exciting devices, but the one that has also worked effectively with its partners across the UK.

Our 2021 finalists were:

Oppo

Motorola

Samsung

Sony

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Showcase exciting products that have captivated customers and partners

Highlight innovation in design and features

Offer a balanced range of products

Demonstrate market leading execution of sales and marketing

Show how you have been a reliable partner for trade buyers in terms of forecasting, finance, returns and aftercare

Why Samsung won

It was another year to remember in terms of device innovation and Samsung was rewarded for another outstanding 12 months amid an incredibly high-class field.

The company was able to offer a wide range of devices for customers and partners, excelled when it came to product innovation, and wrapped this offering with great customer service.

Samsung really impressed our judges, who also wanted to award a ‘highly commended’ to Oppo for its own terrific entry.

Congratulations to Samsung on its victory and to the rest of our 2021 finalists!