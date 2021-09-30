Mobile Industry Awards 2021: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is our Phone of the Year

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has been named Phone of the Year, in association with musicMagpie, at the Mobile Industry Awards 2021.

To take our Phone of the Year prize, a device doesn’t just have to look good, but also offer powerful specs, great features, and appeal to consumers and partners alike.

The award was open to any device launched and on sale between September 26 and April 30 2021.

Our 2021 finalists were:

Google Pixel 5

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

Motorola G100

OnePlus 9 Pro

Oppo Find X3 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11

Our entrants were examined on the following criteria:

Demonstrate standout specifications for the price (based on SIM-free price)

Best for usability

Best for looks

Best for features and services

Excite customers and retail partners alike

Demonstrate commercial and financial success

Why the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra won

The quality of this year's shortlist is testament to the innovation in our industry from a wide range of manufacturers. But there could be only one winner and our judges felt Samsung’s latest flagship was the best device from the 12 months

TechRadar has dubbed the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra as “the most powerful Android around, wowing consumers and industry figures alike with its incredible camera, detailed screen and huge battery." We also loved its S Pen functionality and its breathtaking design.

Quite simply, it's our Phone of the Year. We can’t wait to see how Samsung builds on its success and what the next 12 months has in store. It promises to be another stellar year.

Congratulations to Samsung on its victory and to the rest of our 2021 finalists!