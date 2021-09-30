Mobile Industry Awards 2021: musicMagpie wins Best Recycling Service

musicMagpie celebrated victory at the Mobile Industry Awards 2021, winning the Best Recycling Service award, in association with Freedom Mobiles.

The refurbished and reused handset market is growing significantly as customers seek to do their bit for the environment, get some extra cash for a new upgrade, or get their hands on a newer handset for an affordable price.

This award recognised the leading players helping improve device recycling across the UK.

Our 2021 finalists were:

Envirofone

Likewize and EE Trade-in

musicMagpie

O2 Recycle

The iOutlet

WeBuyAnyPhone.com

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

A clear mobile proposition suited to the brand’s approach to retail and clientele

Products and services encompassing a spectrum of user demands

A support process which helps users from first contact to post-sale

Demonstrable strength in supply, securing the best products at the best prices

Quantifiable business success within the mobile space

Demonstrate your commitment to the environment and to customer security and privacy

A successful and consistent approach to marketing

Why musicMagpie won

With a huge range of available devices, easy trade-in process, simple-to-use marketplace, and a slick and well-maintained supply chain, musicMagpie impressed our judges, who were convinced this was the best way to recycle an unwanted or unused device.

Congratulations to Steve Oliver and the musicMapgie team for their victory, as well as to all of our other 2021 finalists!