Mobile Industry Awards 2021: iSmash wins Best Repair Service

iSmash has been named Best Repair Service at the Mobile Industry Awards 2021.

With consumers holding into their devices for longer, and sustainability at the forefront of everyone in the industry’s mind, the market for repair services has been growing steadily in recent years.

Even the most tech-savvy customer can require help when needing a repair, and this award recognised the high street and online companies providing the best experience.

Our 2021 finalists were:

iSmash

Samsung and WeFix Doorstep Repair Service

The iLab Repair Centre

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

A clear mobile proposition suited to the brand’s approach to retail and clientele

Products and services encompassing a spectrum of user demands

A support process which helps users from first contact to post-sale

Demonstrable strength in supply, securing the best products at the best prices

Quantifiable business success within the mobile space

A successful and consistent approach to marketing

Why iSmash won

iSmash was recognised for its convenient, customer-centric approach as well as its ever-growing range of partnerships that have allowed it to expand significantly over the past year.

A wide range of services, strong supplier relationships, and a focus on value allowed it to retain the award it won in 2020.

Congratulations to Julian Shovlin and the iSmash team, as well as to all of our other 2021 finalists!