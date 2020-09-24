Mobile Industry Awards 2020: Samsung Wins Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team

This category recognises the impact that marketing teams have on bringing devices to market and the overall success of the business. It rewards the work done to educate and train staff on the high street and in contact centres.

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Outstanding impact in the retail community

Outstanding impact in call centres

Innovation in marketing, education, and training

Exceptional results and significant stand out for the manufacturer

Adaptability to changing market conditions

High impact launch campaigns with excellent ROI

A strategy reflecting the manufacturer’s brand image

Our 2020 finalists are:

Alcatel



Our judges were impressed by the success story of Alcatel’s Tech Team whose importance is evidenced by the large share of the company’s market budget that it commands. Its results over the past 12 months, in particular the substantially increased awareness of products at a retail level, have been spectacular.

Samsung Samsung redesigned its training approach, its content and the way it communicates with retail and call centre staff. The company enabled its teams with tools to bring messages to end users, going beyond mobile to deliver a complete view of its entire range.

Sony Mobile Sony Mobile was able to show how its field marketing team is responsible for engaging and empowering the retail community with information on the Xperia product range, services, and entire Sony brand.

And our winner is... Samsung!

Speaking about Samsung's win, Mobile Industry Awards Director Mark Fermor said: “The role that field marketing teams play in supporting retail could not be more important. As customer behaviours and demands change, so does the way that these teams operate. Samsung was able to excite, support and enable retail colleagues in their dealings with end users.

