Mobile Industry Awards 2020: O2 Wins Best Network for Business

Good connectivity is essential for the modern business and digital transformation. Mobile broadband services can drive productivity and increase employee satisfaction by allowing employees to work wherever they want on the device of their choice.

The past year has highlighted this reality more than anyone could ever have expected, and operators across the board have stepped up to meet the unique challenges the pandemic has presented.

This category rewards the operator that has met these changing demands whilst delivering first class service and support.

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Showcase and demonstrate your current business offering and why this is worthy of being crowned the best business network. Include marketing initiatives

Excellent customer service and support. Provide case studies and testimonials to support

What investment and or developments have you made to the network core, mobile edge, and services you offer over the last 12 months?

Tell us about the number of business customers you serve versus your total network customer headcount

Demonstrate financial growth and any accolades across the last 12 months, also explain what steps were taken to protect ARPU

Our 2020 finalists are:

O2 O2 has revamped its business offering over the past month, much to the delight of our judges, partners and customers. Its entry detailed several customer wins and strong financial performance that strengthened its position in both the public and private sectors.

Three Judges were impressed by Three’s continued desire to be different and disruptive. Its business offering is still in its early stages but the innovation behind its partnerships was evident. We look forward to seeing how Three Business grows over the next 12 months.

Vodafone Business The performance of Vodafone’s business offering complemented its strong consumer proposition. The company’s innovative approach has influenced ongoing network investment and enabled tailored solutions for organisations. It was also the business provider to offer unlimited data.

However, there can be only one winner...and O2 has retained its crown!

Mobile Industry Awards Director Mark Fermor said, “O2 built on its award-winning service and made it even better, supported by amazing partners and happy customers. It’s no surprise it has won our 2020 award.”

