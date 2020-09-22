Mobile Industry Awards 2020: iSmash wins Best Repair Service

Accidents happen, and even the most tech-savvy mobile user needs a bit of help when they have to fix their handset. But going in store can be a stressful or expensive experience when it should be simple and helpful.

This category rewards the repair service that provides assurance, competence and value when handling a person’s most personal device.

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

A clear mobile proposition suited to the brand’s approach to retail and clientele

Products and services encompassing a spectrum of user demands

A support process which helps users from first contact to post-sal

Demonstrable strength in supply, securing the best products at the best prices

Quantifiable business success within the mobile space

A successful and consistent approach to marketing

Our 2020 finalists are:

iSmash iSmash’s entry clearly demonstrated its ability to offer customers choice to when and where their device can be repaired. The company has developed core propositions that mirror customer trends and place customer service at the heart of its offering.

Samsung & WeFix The innovation and success of this doorstep repair service continues to impress our judges. It has a clear position in terms of its marketplace and the type of customer it serves, offering a premium yet accessible service.

TMT First TMT First impressed our judges with the process it undertakes to validate each and every repair and through its commitment to the B2B market. It managed to highlight its desire for customer excellence with its service.

Congratulations to iSmash, our 2020 Best Repair Service winner!

Speaking about iSmash’s win, Mobile Industry Awards Director Mark Fermor said: “Customers (whether they are businesses or consumers) spend a lot of money on their tech and our 2020 winner did a first-class job of being able to showcase dynamism when it came to repairing both iOS and Android devices. Driven by providing a great customer experience and service, we are delighted to see a business like iSmash get the recognition it deserves.”

