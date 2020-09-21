Mobile Industry Awards 2020: EE wins Innovation of the Year

The mobile industry is, if nothing else, characterised by constant change. Continuous innovation is essential for any business that wants to keep up with market trends, gain an edge on the competition, and keep customers excited.

This fiercely competitive category reflects this reality and recognises the organisations that are pushing the boundaries with new services and products.

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

What makes this product innovative and why is it unique to the market?

Showcase and demonstrate the number of partners who have benefited from this product and how it has allowed them to grow their business

Demonstrate commercial and financial success over the last 12 months

Showcase how you have diversified revenue streams through this innovation.

Our 2020 finalists are:

Crystalusion+ Active Device Sanitation Crystalusion’s innovation represents a fundamental step change in the device protection category. Its device sanitisation capabilities offer retailers and consumer with clinically-tested products proven to have viricidal activity against all enveloped viruses – including Coronavirus. Certified to EN14476 standards, Crystalusion provides ongoing protection from hundreds of different bacteria, viruses and funguses, making it the most effective device sanitisation system in the world. It’s why our 2020 MIA judges decided Crystalusion’s entry was a worthy recipient of our Highly Commended Award.

EE Smart Plans EE’s Smart Plans offer two unique and market-leading features that differentiate the operator from the rest of the market – Swappable Benefits and Service Pack. Customers can choose between one and three perks and change them monthly via the MyEE app. A 24-month commitment seems less daunting as customers are safe in the knowledge they can change benefits at any time, increasing loyalty, enabling personalisation, and maximising value.

Fairphone 3: Modular Design FairPhone’s modular design means repairs can be performed by virtually anyone with a screwdriver, helping customers save money and aiding the environment. Too many smartphones are readily discarded for something as simple as a broken speaker or cracked screen. The phone is easy to open up and the battery is removable, contributing to a perfect ten out of ten score for repairability from iFixit. By encouraging people to fix only what’s broken and to keep the rest, Fairphone devices can be kept in circulation for longer, reducing carbon emissions generated in the production process and eliminating unnecessary electronic waste.

Metaswitch MaX UC Metaswitch’s MaX UC platform promises to help operators acquire and retain high value customers in a fiercely competitive marketplace. It helps more than 320 service providers build loyalty and secure a competitive advantage with its unified communications solutions, resulting in 45 per cent growth in 2019. Its latest innovation, MaX UC, is already having an impact. The 60 customers that have deployed the client are growing at a rate of 25 per cent – more than double the industry rate.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Samsung’s innovative Galaxy Z Flip reaffirmed the company’s commitment to leading the smartphone category, showcasing a bold, stylish and statement-making foldable design. Making the most out of cutting-edge technology as a way to express itself, the Flip doesn’t compromise on its features, being engineered with first-of-its-kind Ultra-Thin foldable glass and a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex Display that folds into a stylish and compact form factor that fits perfectly in the palm of the hand or suit pocket.

Sky Mobile: SpaceTalk Sky Mobile’s Spacetalk watch is an all-in-one smartwatch, phone and GPS device designed for kids aged 5 to 12. It promotes the idea of the connected family whilst creating a safe environment for children and encouraging the responsible use of technology. The device is responsible in other ways too as Sky worked to create packaging that was environmentally friendly (it contains no single-use plastic).

InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard+ ZAGGs’ InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard+ not only protects devices from damage and scratches but also filters harmful high-energy visible (HEV) blue light and kills 99.99 per cent of surface bacteria. This combination of protections is an industry-first and the product has been proven to be four times stronger than traditional glass screen protectors. Partnerships with some of the UK’s leading retailers have ensured commercial availability to complement the innovation and help elevate the product from mere screen protector into a ‘must-have’ accessory.

We are delighted to announce our 2020 winner is… EE!

Mobile Industry Awards Director Mark Fermor said of our winner: “We are very lucky to have such an innovative industry where innovation is shown every day. However, EE has demonstrated the ability to think differently and provide customers with personalisation and options. There is no surprise this innovation came out on top when presented to our judges - congratulations to the team at EE.”