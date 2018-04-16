Mobile Industry Awards 2018 - Best Smartphone and Accessories longlist announced

Celebrating our 16th year, the Mobile Industry Awards (#MIA2018) represents the highest standard of excellence in the industry - from the boardroom to the grassroots, as the very best and brightest from the UK Mobile Industry come together.

We are delighted to announce this year’s smartphone and accessory longlists which include the very best candidates from manufacturers across the UK Mobile industry where categories such as Phone of the Year and Hottest New Phone for 2018 to name a few which are fiercely contested.

This year’s finalists are set to be announced Friday 27th April 2018, with the winners collecting their trophy on the 7th June 2018 at The Brewery, London.

The prestige of winning a Mobile Industry Award is highlighted by the fact that previous winners have included their victory in shareholder releases, emblazoned the MIA logo on staff uniforms and have taken out billboards to spread the news of their win.

So who is up for this year's awards?

Best Value Phone

This category recognises the phones priced between £100 and £200 released within the last 12 months. Our judges will be looking for devices that have sold well, excited customers with great features and specifications for the price, and offered the best value.

This year’s longlist includes;

Alcatel Idol 4

EE Hawk

Honor 6A

Honor 9 Lite

Monqi Kids Smartphone

Moto G5

Nokia 5

Nokia 6

Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017)

Sony Xperia L1

Sony Xperia XA1

Vodafone Smart V8

Best Mid-Market Phone

This category recognises the phones priced between £300 and £450 released over the last 12 months. Our judges will be looking for devices that have sold well, excited customers with great features and specifications for the price, and again offered the best value.

This year’s longlist includes;

Apple iPhone 6S

ASUS ZenFone 4

BlackBerry DTEK60

Honor 9

Honor View 10

HTC U11 Life

Huawei P10 Plus

LG G6

Moto Z2 Play

Nokia 8

OnePlus 5T

Sony Xperia XZ1

Hottest New Phone for 2018

This category recognises the top devices launched after the December 1 2017 and which went on sale before April 20 2018. Our judges are looking for the device which they feel is the most exciting for customers - the phone which will be the king of 2018.

This year’s longlist includes;

Asus Zenfone 5

Honor View 10

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS

LG V30S ThinQ

Moto G6

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Sony Xperia XZ2

STK X2

Best Ruggedised Device

The Best Ruggedised device category looks to identify the device which our judges feel provided innovative solutions for the modern, mobile workforce facing situations where everyday smartphones and tablets would not be enough.

This year’s longlist includes:

Blackview BV9000 Pro

Cat S41

Dell Latitude 7212

Rugged Extreme Tablet

Doogee S60

Durabook U11I

Getac S410

Handheld Nautiz X9

Panasonic Toughbook CF-XZ6

RugGear RG910

Ulefone Armor 2

Zebra TC25

Mobile Accessory of the Year

Whether it’s a case, charger, watch or VR Headset, our judges are looking for the device which they feel provides customers a great innovative addition to their smartphone.

This year’s longlist includes:

Amazon Echo

Apple Watch 3

Fitbit Charge 2

Google Daydream 2017

Google Mini

Huawei Watch 2

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom

Mophie Juice Pack Air

Samsung Gear 360 2017

Samsung Gear VR 2017

Sony Xperia Ear Duo

Tech21 EVO Check Case

Phone of the Year

This category recognises the flagship smartphone worthy being crowned Phone of the Year. Our judges are looking for the device which excited customers the most, sold the best over the last 12 months and was the stand out launch for the year.

This year’s longlist includes;

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Google Pixel 2 XL

Honor 9

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei P10 Plus

LG V30

Moto G5

Nokia 8

OnePlus 5T

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung S8 Plus

Sony Xperia XZ1

Manufacturer of the Year

This category recognises manufacturers who have provided both customers and retail partners with the best possible mobile technology and have done the most when it comes to marketing and sales support.

This year’s longlist includes;

Alcatel

Apple

HMD Global

Huawei

Lenovo

LG

OnePlus

Samsung

Sony

STK

For all awards updates visit www.mobiletoday.co.uk/awards - we look forward to seeing you on the June 7th 2018! If you have any questions or would like to book your table or be supporting a category on the night as a partner , please get in touch with mark.fermor@futurenet.com .