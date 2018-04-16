Mobile Industry Awards 2018 - Best Smartphone and Accessories longlist announced

Celebrating our 16th year, the Mobile Industry Awards (#MIA2018) represents the highest standard of excellence in the industry - from the boardroom to the grassroots, as the very best and brightest from the UK Mobile Industry come together.
We are delighted to announce this year’s smartphone and accessory longlists which include the very best candidates from manufacturers across the UK Mobile industry where categories such as Phone of the Year and Hottest New Phone for 2018 to name a few which are fiercely contested.
This year’s finalists are set to be announced Friday 27th April 2018, with the winners collecting their trophy on the 7th June 2018 at The Brewery, London.
The prestige of winning a Mobile Industry Award is highlighted by the fact that previous winners have included their victory in shareholder releases, emblazoned the MIA logo on staff uniforms and have taken out billboards to spread the news of their win.
So who is up for this year's awards?
Best Value Phone
This category recognises the phones priced between £100 and £200 released within the last 12 months. Our judges will be looking for devices that have sold well, excited customers with great features and specifications for the price, and offered the best value.
This year’s longlist includes;
- Alcatel Idol 4
- EE Hawk
- Honor 6A
- Honor 9 Lite
- Monqi Kids Smartphone
- Moto G5
- Nokia 5
- Nokia 6
- Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017)
- Sony Xperia L1
- Sony Xperia XA1
- Vodafone Smart V8
Best Mid-Market Phone
This category recognises the phones priced between £300 and £450 released over the last 12 months. Our judges will be looking for devices that have sold well, excited customers with great features and specifications for the price, and again offered the best value.
This year’s longlist includes;
- Apple iPhone 6S
- ASUS ZenFone 4
- BlackBerry DTEK60
- Honor 9
- Honor View 10
- HTC U11 Life
- Huawei P10 Plus
- LG G6
- Moto Z2 Play
- Nokia 8
- OnePlus 5T
- Sony Xperia XZ1
Hottest New Phone for 2018
This category recognises the top devices launched after the December 1 2017 and which went on sale before April 20 2018. Our judges are looking for the device which they feel is the most exciting for customers - the phone which will be the king of 2018.
This year’s longlist includes;
- Asus Zenfone 5
- Honor View 10
- Huawei P20 Pro
- Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS
- LG V30S ThinQ
- Moto G6
- Nokia 8 Sirocco
- Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
- Sony Xperia XZ2
- STK X2
Best Ruggedised Device
The Best Ruggedised device category looks to identify the device which our judges feel provided innovative solutions for the modern, mobile workforce facing situations where everyday smartphones and tablets would not be enough.
This year’s longlist includes:
- Blackview BV9000 Pro
- Cat S41
- Dell Latitude 7212
- Rugged Extreme Tablet
- Doogee S60
- Durabook U11I
- Getac S410
- Handheld Nautiz X9
- Panasonic Toughbook CF-XZ6
- RugGear RG910
- Ulefone Armor 2
- Zebra TC25
Mobile Accessory of the Year
Whether it’s a case, charger, watch or VR Headset, our judges are looking for the device which they feel provides customers a great innovative addition to their smartphone.
This year’s longlist includes:
- Amazon Echo
- Apple Watch 3
- Fitbit Charge 2
- Google Daydream 2017
- Google Mini
- Huawei Watch 2
- Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom
- Mophie Juice Pack Air
- Samsung Gear 360 2017
- Samsung Gear VR 2017
- Sony Xperia Ear Duo
- Tech21 EVO Check Case
Phone of the Year
This category recognises the flagship smartphone worthy being crowned Phone of the Year. Our judges are looking for the device which excited customers the most, sold the best over the last 12 months and was the stand out launch for the year.
This year’s longlist includes;
- Apple iPhone 8 Plus
- Google Pixel 2 XL
- Honor 9
- Huawei Mate 10 Pro
- Huawei P10 Plus
- LG V30
- Moto G5
- Nokia 8
- OnePlus 5T
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Samsung S8 Plus
- Sony Xperia XZ1
Manufacturer of the Year
This category recognises manufacturers who have provided both customers and retail partners with the best possible mobile technology and have done the most when it comes to marketing and sales support.
This year’s longlist includes;
- Alcatel
- Apple
- HMD Global
- Huawei
- Lenovo
- LG
- OnePlus
- Samsung
- Sony
- STK
For all awards updates visit www.mobiletoday.co.uk/awards - we look forward to seeing you on the June 7th 2018! If you have any questions or would like to book your table or be supporting a category on the night as a partner , please get in touch with mark.fermor@futurenet.com .